Christmas with the Clemons

4th annual Christmas concert put on by the Clemons’ Family in support of the Pinball Clemons Foundation. The evening is a showcase of holiday cheer, with special guests sharing memorable Christmas stories sprinkled in between musical and artistic performances by Diane Lee Clemons, Jully Black, Sean Jones, Divine Brown, Simone Denny, Mark Masri and others. 7:30 pm. $50.

livingartscentre.ca