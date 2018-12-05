Christmas with the Clemons
Living Arts Centre 4141 Living Arts (Mississauga), Mississauga, Ontario L5B 4B8
4th annual Christmas concert put on by the Clemons’ Family in support of the Pinball Clemons Foundation. The evening is a showcase of holiday cheer, with special guests sharing memorable Christmas stories sprinkled in between musical and artistic performances by Diane Lee Clemons, Jully Black, Sean Jones, Divine Brown, Simone Denny, Mark Masri and others. 7:30 pm. $50.
Festive Season
Music
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul