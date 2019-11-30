A Christmas Carol

The Three Ships Collective & Soup Can Theatre present an adaptation of the holiday classic with original text by Justin Haigh. This original and immersive theatrical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ story includes brand new scenes, characters, dialogue and songs. Opens Nov 30 and runs to Dec 22, Tue-Sat 7 & 9 pm, Sun 5 & 7 pm. $25-$35, preview $20.

ChristmasCarolTO.com