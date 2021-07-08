COVID-19

Chuck Beamish and Stefan Berg

The Value of Weather, an exhibition of urban Toronto landscapes painted on-site during the pandemic. To Jul 31. Opening Jul.

Jul 8, 2021

The Value of Weather, an exhibition of urban Toronto landscapes painted on-site during the pandemic. To Jul 31. Opening Jul 17, noon to 6 pm. Gallery hours: Thu to Sat, noon – 6 pm or by appointment. United Contemporary, 1444 Dupont, Unit 31. https://www.unitedcontemporary.com/#/value-of-weather

Note: the gallery’s garage doors will be open, and an outdoor tent set up to facilitate COVID restrictions, and accommodate and ensure visitors safety. Closed Jul 10 for maintenance.

