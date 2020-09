Blues on The Patio, outdoor live music Sundays 4-8 pm.

The Downchild Blues Band’s, Chuck Jackson (vocals/harmonica), Mike Fitzpatrick (drums) and Gary Kendall (bass/vocals) have teamed up with ex-Fathead guitarist/vocalist Teddy Leonard and moved into a weekly residency at the city’s newest live music venue, Bar Twelve16.

Reservations advised, limited capacity, COVID-19 health & safety regulations in effect. facebook.com/bar1216