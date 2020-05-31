Chuck's 5K Virtual Run, Walk, Wheel for Dystonia

Chuck’s Virtual 5K Run, Walk and Wheel for Dystonia is organized by the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation (DMRF) Canada. Starting May 31, participants can complete a 5K run, walk, or wheel course – anywhere across Canada – indoors or outdoors, and will have the entire month of June to do it. Dystonia is a neurological movement disorder that causes muscles in the body to contract or spasm involuntarily. Dystonia affects approximately 50,000 Canadians.

chucksrun.ca