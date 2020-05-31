Chuck's 5K Virtual Run, Walk, Wheel for Dystonia

to Google Calendar - Chuck's 5K Virtual Run, Walk, Wheel for Dystonia - 2020-05-31 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chuck's 5K Virtual Run, Walk, Wheel for Dystonia - 2020-05-31 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chuck's 5K Virtual Run, Walk, Wheel for Dystonia - 2020-05-31 09:00:00 iCalendar - Chuck's 5K Virtual Run, Walk, Wheel for Dystonia - 2020-05-31 09:00:00

Multiple Locations contact for info, Toronto, Ontario

Chuck’s Virtual 5K Run, Walk and Wheel for Dystonia is organized by the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation (DMRF) Canada. Starting May 31, participants can complete a 5K run, walk, or wheel course – anywhere across Canada – indoors or outdoors, and will have the entire month of June to do it. Dystonia is a neurological movement disorder that causes muscles in the body to contract or spasm involuntarily. Dystonia affects approximately 50,000 Canadians.

chucksrun.ca

Info

Multiple Locations contact for info, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Community Events
Benefits
416-488-6974
to Google Calendar - Chuck's 5K Virtual Run, Walk, Wheel for Dystonia - 2020-05-31 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chuck's 5K Virtual Run, Walk, Wheel for Dystonia - 2020-05-31 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chuck's 5K Virtual Run, Walk, Wheel for Dystonia - 2020-05-31 09:00:00 iCalendar - Chuck's 5K Virtual Run, Walk, Wheel for Dystonia - 2020-05-31 09:00:00