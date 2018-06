The Films of Buster Keaton at 5 pm. Kid Dracula – FW Murnau's 1922 silent film Nosferatu set to music from Radiohead's KID A and OK COMPUTER albums, at 7 pm; The Darkside Of Oz – The Wizard Of Oz (1939) set to music from Pink Floyd's DARKSIDE OF THE MOON album, at 9 pm. $10 donation per screening. 19+

reghartt.ca/cineforum