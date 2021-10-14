Cinéfranco Fall Festival

Cinéfranco International Francophone Film Festival is running its annual fall hybrid festival from October 26 till November 2 online and in-person. The opening film (“Coming Home: Par-Delà une nuit sans lune” by M-H. Panisset and Thi Be Nguyen) and closing film (Le Club Vinland by Benoît Pilon) will take place at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers cinema as well as the world premiere of STUCK. by Joanne Belluco on November 1st. All films are subtitled in English and come from all over the Francophone world from the DR of Congo, to Algeria, France, Algeria, Rwanda and Canada (Quebec, Ontario). Hilarious comedies, captivating thrillers and dramas, unforgettable documentaries deal with family ties, pervasive technology in our lives, unfulfilled dreams, love stories, thrilling investigations. Cinéfranco is an exciting immersive experience to enjoy for film lovers with a penchant for French. http://www.cinefranco.com