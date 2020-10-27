NOW MagazineAll EventsCinéfranco Festival of International and Canadian Francophone Cinema

Cinéfranco Festival of International and Canadian Francophone Cinema

Online festival with 17 features, 2 shorts programs, post-screening conversations, and panels Two new films will be added daily with 48 hr for a household to view once a stream is activated. Closing Night on November 28 will see three new films on the platform. Nov 20-28. Available via the Eventine festival platform, accessed at www.cinefranco.com

$12, stu/srs $10. Passes:  an e-ticket for all Cinéfranco titles $110 before November 2; $130 after November 2. Enjoy the films for 48 hours after you begin streaming. 

 

