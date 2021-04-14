Cinéfranco Jeunesse et familles

NOW MagazineAll EventsCinéfranco Jeunesse et familles

12 captivating films online Canada-wide in French with English subtitles  to entertain children teenagers and their families during the spring school break. A great range of films coming from France, Belgium, Morocco, Canada 9Ontario)  with delightful animations, comedies like The Forgotten Prince with the charismatic Omar Sy or dramedies with outstanding Francophone stars. Go to cinefranco.com for complete information on the films and ticket purchase. To April 18. http://www.cinefranco.com

 

