Cinema Kabuki Toronto 2022

Cinema Kabuki 2022 Toronto – July 16 & 17 at TIFF Bell Lightbox

In High Definition on the Big Screen | Direct from Japan | Presented with English subtitles

Ticketed Admission: $25.71 per screening, including tax and handling fees.

Kabuki Theatre, with origins dating back to the 1600s, has remained steeped in tradition while constantly innovating itself. Live productions, featuring some of today’s greatest Kabuki stars, are now being filmed with high resolution cameras for screening in cinemas on state-of-the-art digital projection systems and six-channel sound.

♦ Saturday, July 16, 2022

1:00 PM [ Cinema Kabuki: 三人吉三 Three Thieves Named Kichisa ] 136 min.

4:45 PM [ Cinema Kabuki: 廓文章 Kuruwa Bunshō ] 97 min.

♦ Sunday, July 17, 2022

1:00 PM [ Cinema Kabuki: 阿古屋 Akoya ] 93 min.

4:00 PM [ Cinema Kabuki: 女殺油地獄 Murder in a Hell of Oil ] 103 min.

Presented by The Japan Foundation in association with the Consulate-General of Japan in Toronto.