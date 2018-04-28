Circle Box
Circle Box 4538 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2A8
Circle Box is a “Think Out Of The Box” concept that showcase modern, fresh, and contemporary products. We are a traveling, modern, pop-up shop that supports community talent. Multiple designers and companies join us in every major city showcasing and selling their items. The first ever month long, flat rate fee, fully staffed, all-inclusive, pop-up shop. April 28- May 20th. 10 am-5 pm.
Circle Box 4538 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2A8