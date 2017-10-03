A post-punk jazz dark-pop theatre jam written & composed by Lucas Penner, with music based off of The Inferno from Dante Alighieri's Divine Comedy. (Dead and Lovely Collective). A band is playing at what they think is a regular open mic, but turns out to be an infernal trap and night of horrors. Their friendship and musical careers are challenged by the grungy regulars of limbo and their own demons as they pass through each individual circle of hell. Oct 3-5, Tue-Thu 8 pm. $10-$30 pwyw. In the Cameron House Back room.