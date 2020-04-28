Citadel + Compagnie presents an online performance series that looks back at some of the company's dance works over its history.

Every Tuesday at 2 pm, between April 28 and June 30, a new work will be released and will be available online for the duration of the week. See website for lineup of works and more details.

Free, donations welcome:

canadahelps.org/en/charities/citadel-compagnie/campaign/citadel-online