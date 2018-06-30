CITE: A Celebration Of Skateboard Arts & Culture

A new art installation /skatepark featuring Semblance, skateable sculptures conceived and constructed by Build for Bokma that create a 3D terrain for boarders to ride on, as well as a site specific art installation by artist and skateboarder Pascal Paquette. Jun 30-Aug 12.

Art installation/skatepark launch weekend (Jun 30-Jul 1) w/ music by Beat Sampras, the Remix Project and Peanut Butter Wolf, marketplace, film screenings, live graffiti, skate demos, trick showcases, meet and greet with pros and more. Sat-Sun 10 am-11 pm. Free.

On subsequent weekends, CITE will offer a variety of workshops including learn to skateboard clinics, building skate sculptures, videography, screen printing and designing skateboards; plus a speaker series. The Skate Trail with the Semblance sculptures will be open and available for skateboarding every day from 10 am-9 pm.

http://thebentway.ca/cite