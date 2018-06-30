Art installation/skatepark launch weekend (Jun 30-Jul 1), w/ DJs, music by Beat Sampras and Peanut Butter Wolf, marketplace, film screenings, live graffiti, skate demos, trick showcases, meet and greet with pros. Not-for-profit org Build for Bokma DIY park is in the name of former pro-skater Justin Bokma who was fatally wounded after intervening in a late-night shooting. Park open to Aug 12. 10 am-9 pm. Free.