City Budget Forum
Barbara Frum Library 20 Covington, Toronto, Ontario
Social Planning Toronto in partnership with the Lawrence Heights Inter-Organizational Network is hosting a free City Budget Forum. Expert panelists will be present to give a budget overview. Learn how you can advocate for essential services like housing, transit, childcare and youth/community spaces. 1:30-4 pm. Free.
Free childcare will be provided.
Registration: torontobudgetforum.eventbrite.com
Info
Barbara Frum Library 20 Covington, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Community Events