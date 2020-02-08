City Budget Forum

Barbara Frum Library 20 Covington, Toronto, Ontario

Social Planning Toronto in partnership with the Lawrence Heights Inter-Organizational Network is hosting a free City Budget Forum. Expert panelists will be present to give a budget overview. Learn how you can advocate for essential services like housing, transit, childcare and youth/community spaces. 1:30-4 pm. Free.

Free childcare will be provided.

Registration: torontobudgetforum.eventbrite.com

Free
Community Events
416-828-0133
