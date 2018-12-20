Celebrate the festive season at the 53rd annual City Hall Christmas Concert. Enjoy Christmas carols and seasonal favourites performed by the Toronto Mass Choir, Toronto Beaches Children’s & Youth Chorus, Pan Fantasy Steelband and Tower Brass. The event will also feature a reading by Toronto Poet Laureate Anne Michaels and an appearance by Santa Claus. Noon-1 pm. Free. In the Rotunda.

www.toronto.ca/christmasconcert