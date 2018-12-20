City Hall Christmas Concert
City Hall 100 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2N2
Celebrate the festive season at the 53rd annual City Hall Christmas Concert. Enjoy Christmas carols and seasonal favourites performed by the Toronto Mass Choir, Toronto Beaches Children’s & Youth Chorus, Pan Fantasy Steelband and Tower Brass. The event will also feature a reading by Toronto Poet Laureate Anne Michaels and an appearance by Santa Claus. Noon-1 pm. Free. In the Rotunda.
Info
Festive Season
All Ages, Free
Community Events, Music
Folk/Blues/Country/World