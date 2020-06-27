NowMagazineAll EventsCity Hall Live Online – Divine Lightbody

Livestreamed music concert presented by Manifesto.

Noon. facebook.com/events/1666258260222185

Viewers will have the choice to donate to the Unison Benevolent Fund, which provides emergency relief to Canadian musicians.

2020-06-23
 

Toronto Ontario
 

City Hall Live Online - Divine Lightbody
 

Music
 
 

Virtual Event

 

