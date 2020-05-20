City Hall Live Online - Aqua Nibii Waawaaskone

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Livestreamed music concert by the the singer, songwriter, storyteller, dancer, actor, artist, and activist who is a two-spirit Anishinaabe Kwe of mixed Ancestry; Ojibwe Métis with French and Scottish heritage presented by Small World Music. 12:30 pm. 

facebook.com/events/2603258679917619

 Viewers will have the choice to donate to the Unison Benevolent Fund, which provides emergency relief to Canadian musicians. 

