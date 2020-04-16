City Hall Live Online Music Series
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
City Hall Live and the Unison Benevolent Fund presents an online music series which will run Monday through Friday from noon to 1 pm, with two shows per day until the end of June. More than 100 local artists will be directly compensated for 30-minute performances from their homes, livestreamed via Facebook Live at facebook.com/City-Hall-Live-106149534367134.
