City Hall Live Online Music Series

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

City Hall Live and the Unison Benevolent Fund presents an online music series which will run Monday through Friday from noon to 1 pm, with two shows per day until the end of June. More than 100 local artists will be directly compensated for 30-minute performances from their homes, livestreamed via Facebook Live at facebook.com/City-Hall-Live-106149534367134.

Info

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Music
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul
