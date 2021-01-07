City Hall Live Spotlight: Azalyne

Livestream concert from The Poetry Jazz Cafe as part of ShowLoveTO, to support the local music industry and provide Toronto residents with music experiences at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Feb 4 at 7:30 pm. Free. https://www.facebook.com/CityHallLiveSpotlight, https://happin.app/

Viewers who are able to can choose to make a donation, 100 per cent of which will support the Unison Benevolent Fund’s vital work to help musicians and music industry workers in crisis.