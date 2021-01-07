City Hall Live Spotlight: Little Magic Sam

NOW MagazineAll EventsCity Hall Live Spotlight: Little Magic Sam

Livestream blues and soul concert from the Dakota Tavern as part of ShowLoveTO, to support the local music industry and provide Toronto residents with music experiences at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jan 21 at 7:30 pm. Free. https://www.facebook.com/CityHallLiveSpotlight

Viewers who are able to can choose to make a donation, 100 per cent of which will support the Unison Benevolent Fund’s vital work to help musicians and music industry workers in crisis. 

2021-01-21 @ 07:30 PM to
2021-01-21 @ 09:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Virtual Event

Virtual Event

