City of Dreams

Gallery 1313 group online exhibition. This is a group exhibition of works curated online as artists explore their urban environment and share with us the influences of our city on us. Participating artists include Farzaneh Moallef , Courtney McKay Fairweather, Gerda R. Wekerle , Mikael Sandblom , William Tyler, Catharine Mary Somerville , Anne Winter , Leena Raudvee, Linda Briskin, Eliza Moore , Atia Pokorny , Kelly O Neil , Julie Robb , Joseph Kennel , Anupa Perera , Ravi Persaud , Natalia Tcherniak , Joanne Shenfeld, Kye Marshall , Robert Anderson , Patrick Streiber , Elizabeth Greisman, Jordyn Taylor , Vanessa Shah and others. Jan 20-31. http://www.g1313.org