City Of Life: Rediscovering Nature In Your Own Backyard

Google Calendar - City Of Life: Rediscovering Nature In Your Own Backyard - 2019-10-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - City Of Life: Rediscovering Nature In Your Own Backyard - 2019-10-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - City Of Life: Rediscovering Nature In Your Own Backyard - 2019-10-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - City Of Life: Rediscovering Nature In Your Own Backyard - 2019-10-08 19:00:00

Design Exchange 234 Bay, Toronto, Ontario

An evening of conversation and insight from scientists, artists and thought leaders, to learn why rediscovering nature in our cities can change the quality of our urban lives and the future of biodiversity conservation across Canada. Guest include Jennifer Keesmaat, Dr. Melissa Lem, Lisa Jackson, Dan Kraus and others. 7 pm. $15-$20.

Pre-register: natureconservancy.ca // 1-800-465.8005

Info

Design Exchange 234 Bay, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Community Events
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - City Of Life: Rediscovering Nature In Your Own Backyard - 2019-10-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - City Of Life: Rediscovering Nature In Your Own Backyard - 2019-10-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - City Of Life: Rediscovering Nature In Your Own Backyard - 2019-10-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - City Of Life: Rediscovering Nature In Your Own Backyard - 2019-10-08 19:00:00