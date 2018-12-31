City Of Toronto New Year's Eve

The city's annual bash features DJ skating parties with tunes by DJ Money Jane and DJ MelBoogie. There will be live performances by Cadence Weapon and LIZA, and headlining the celebration will be co-founder and former member of A Tribe Called Red, DJ NDN, spinning his signature sound, a mix of powwow-step and hip-hop. The all-ages party will end with the official countdown and fireworks. 8 pm to midnight. Free.