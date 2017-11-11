City Of Toronto Remembrance Day Ceremony

to Google Calendar - City Of Toronto Remembrance Day Ceremony - 2017-11-11 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - City Of Toronto Remembrance Day Ceremony - 2017-11-11 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - City Of Toronto Remembrance Day Ceremony - 2017-11-11 11:00:00 iCalendar - City Of Toronto Remembrance Day Ceremony - 2017-11-11 11:00:00

Old City Hall 60 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario

On Saturday, November 11, the City of Toronto will recognize the contributions made by those who served and those who continue to serve by holding Remembrance Day services at many locations across the city. 11 am-noon. Free.

Members of the public are invited to attend ceremonies at Old City Hall, as well as locations in East York, Etobicoke, Fort York, North York and York.

www.toronto.ca/lestweforget

Info
Old City Hall 60 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events
to Google Calendar - City Of Toronto Remembrance Day Ceremony - 2017-11-11 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - City Of Toronto Remembrance Day Ceremony - 2017-11-11 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - City Of Toronto Remembrance Day Ceremony - 2017-11-11 11:00:00 iCalendar - City Of Toronto Remembrance Day Ceremony - 2017-11-11 11:00:00