City Of Toronto Remembrance Day Ceremony
Old City Hall 60 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario
On Saturday, November 11, the City of Toronto will recognize the contributions made by those who served and those who continue to serve by holding Remembrance Day services at many locations across the city. 11 am-noon. Free.
Members of the public are invited to attend ceremonies at Old City Hall, as well as locations in East York, Etobicoke, Fort York, North York and York.
Info
Old City Hall 60 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events