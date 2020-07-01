City Of Toronto's Virtual Canada Day 2020
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
A mixture of live and pre-recorded performances streamed on YouTube. Performers will include Haviah Mighty, Gordon Lightfoot, Jully Black, Kardinal Offishall, Choir! Choir! Choir!, Ali Hassan, Cris Derksen, The Next Generation Leahy and more. Livestreams start at 9 am. Free.
Program details are available at toronto.ca/
Info
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
All Ages, Free
Community Events, Music
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul