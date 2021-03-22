NOW MagazineAll EventsCityView Drive-In: Skratch Bastid & Friends with k-os, Shad, Haviah Mighty & re.verse

CityView Drive-In: Skratch Bastid & Friends with k-os, Shad, Haviah Mighty & re.verse

Outdoor drive-in contactless concert from your car. May 22. Doors 6 pm, show at 7 pm. $TBA. On sale March 25. https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/10005A723F710DD3

CityView Drive-In

 

2021-05-22 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-05-22 @ 11:00 PM
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

CityView Drive-In

