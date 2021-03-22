NOW MagazineAll EventsCityView Drive-In: Tokyo Club & Born Ruffians

CityView Drive-In: Tokyo Club & Born Ruffians

CityView Drive-In: Tokyo Club & Born Ruffians

by
18 18 people viewed this event.

Outdoor drive-in contactless concert from your car. May 28. Doors 6 pm. All ages. $TBA. On sale March 26. https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/10005A7243B40DD5

 

Date And Time

2021-05-28 @ 06:00 PM to
2021-05-28 @ 11:00 PM
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.