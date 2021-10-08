Class Action Virtual Book Launch

Author Amy Hanson and others launch Class Action: How Ontario’s Elementary Teachers Became A Political Force. October 14 at 7 pm. Free. eventbrite.ca

Class Action is the first independent history of how the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) came into being, a merger of the women’s and men’s elementary teachers unions in 1998, a time of massive labour mobilization. But the story goes much beyond what happened that year, and the implications are still being felt today.