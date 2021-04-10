A Sculpt Body Turns One!

Join Alessia Scauzillo for her one year anniversary celebration of A Sculpt Body! Grab a mat, your booty band, and your fav cocktail for a 20 minute sculpt session followed by a cheers! Three lucky attendees will also win a Prairie Organic Vodka prize.

A Sculpt Body is all about empowering busy women to incorporate movement into their everyday lives so they can feel confident, strong, and energized without being overwhelmed or tied to the gym. ASB believes in a holistic approach to wellness; no overhauls, no quick fixes, no fad diets – the focus is on making small, sustainable changes that lead to a healthier and happier you.

The ASB program consists of simple yet effective low-impact workouts that energize rather than drain you, and that you can easily fit into your schedule and do anytime, anywhere. Whatever your fitness level or experience, and whether you’re a business woman, student, or mom, ASB will help you set a new standard for your body and what it deserves!