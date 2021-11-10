An Indigenous Collage: Piecing Together a Visual Narrative for your Anti-Racism Toolbox

Part 2 of SURJ Toronto’s “Introduction to Anti-Racism” Series

Led by Lisa Boivin

*ASL interpretation will be available*

*Free*

ABOUT THE SERIES:

For white folks, unlearning racism, and learning how to be anti-racist is life-long work and life-long learning. This can be hard work, but it is also amazingly rewarding. To help facilitate this learning, Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) Toronto is organizing a mini-series on *Introduction to Anti-Racism*. This is a three-part series, roughly one every three weeks. These workshops are not the be-all and end-all of anti-racism; they are designed to provide a solid foundation for people who are new to this kind of work, yet want to learn more and get more involved in the struggle for anti-racism and decolonization. No matter what stage you’re at with your learning, everyone is warmly welcome!

About The Event:

In this arts-based workshop, award-winning Dene artist and author, Lisa Boivin (redbioethics.ca), uses her paintings and collage to introduce Indigenous teachings about taking action in a good way. Engaging in anti-racist and anti-colonial action can feel hard or scary. Lisa uses art-making to facilitate sense-making. Participants will be invited to join Lisa in creating their own art during the session. The workshop will be accompanied by an auction of limited edition prints of Lisa’s digital paintings and Indigenous collage.

For those who are interested, participants will be invited to do some collage of their own while listening to Lisa. It’s really fun and helpful for the learning! Instructions will be provided along the way. There is no requirement to participate if this is not your thing, and absolutely no previous experience is necessary.

If this sounds fun to you, here are some things you should bring to the workshop:

· Pencil crayons or felt pens

· Drawing paper

· Textured paper

· Magazines

· Photos

· Glue/tape

· Scissors

ABOUT THE FACILITATOR:

Lisa Boivin is a member of the Deninu Kue First Nation. She is an interdisciplinary artist and a PhD candidate at the Rehabilitation Sciences Institute at University of Toronto. Lisa uses images as a pedagogical tool to bridge gaps between medical ethics and aspects of Indigenous cultures and worldviews. Lisa strives to humanize clinical medicine and healthcare as she situates her art in the Indigenous continuum of passing knowledge through images. To learn more about Lisa’s art, see https://redbioethics.ca/ and https://www.instagram.com/arrangingpretty/