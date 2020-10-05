Anti-oppression for Artists & Cultural Producers

This event is facilitated by award winning artist, anti-oppression educator & B Inc program director Rania El Mugammar.

This workshop for artists explores the language, theories and practices of anti-oppression in depth. Institutional, community based and organizational strategies for building equity and unlearning oppression are central to the content and objectives of the workshop. Creative, technical and collaborative models for building equity and liberation will be explored. Group activities, case studies and discussion are critical tools to apply the learnings of this workshop. Artists will examine the power dynamics that shape access, inclusion and opportunities in Canada’s arts and cultural landscape. The anti-oppression framework will be used to critique institutional dynamics as well as personal artistic practices. Participants will have access to a plethora of digital and print resources to continue their learning journey beyond the scope of the session.

No prerequisite.

ASL Interpreters will be present

We strive to create a brave space for all participants. In order to help folks make bold moves into progressive thinking and actions, all conversations and material shared during these workshops are strictly confidential and cannot be shared through media of any kind.