Art for Heath: A Virtual Art Therapy Experience

Join Arts Help and The Remington Group for a FREE interactive virtual art therapy workshop designed by a certified art therapist live from Downtown Markham.

Dive into the creative process in a mindful way that encourages reflection and personal growth. With the help of a trained artist, Art Therapy can help you cope with stress while you make beautiful art! At the end of the session, we’ll be asking attendees to upload a video (min. 5 seconds) of their drawing to their Instagram page using the #Artshelp2021 hashtag as we try to set the Guinness World Record for the most videos uploaded in an hour span!*

What you need:

– Papers (2 minimum)

– Pencil / Permanent marker

– Any medium that adds colour such as markers, or pencil crayons, or crayons, or pens or highlighters

Presented By: Arts Help + The Remington Group

No artistic skill is necessary. All ages and abilities welcome.

Please note this is NOT a therapy session and isn’t intended to replace counselling.

* Rules for Submitting Your Art for the Guinness World Record

1. For the purposes of this record, a ‘drawing’ is defined as an artwork made up of a series of linear markings made by hand using: pencil (lead/graphite/carbon), coloured pencil, crayon, charcoal, pen, marker, and/or ink (ballpoint pen).

2.Each uploaded video must clearly show a person drawing a picture for at least 5 seconds. Each video must include the individual’s face, arm/hand, drawing utensil, and drawing.

3. Participants are permitted to draw an image of their choosing. Each participant must be actively drawing a recognizable image; scribbling or abstract drawings will not be permitted.

4. Each participant must show their finished drawing at some point during the attempt.

5. No ‘user’ may upload more than one video and each individual person may only appear in one video.

6. Must use specific hashtag (#Artshelp2021) and uploaded to an open profile

7. Must be uploaded between 2 PM – 3 PM EST to Instagram