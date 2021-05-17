Desire(d) Path

Securing funding for projects as a non-permanent resident can be tricky due to the eligibility criteria of most granting bodies. Virtual workshop discusses options and loopholes to find ways around these obstacles. There will be a presentation followed by a discussion, and participants are welcome to bring project ideas to brainstorm funding options together. The participatory virtual exhibition by Colectivo Satelital invites audiences to explore systems of communication, transportation, importation and identification, particularly how these systems relate to the process of navigating national borders. Workshop led by Ana Luisa Bernárdez & Sebastián Rodríguez y Vasti July 21 at 7 pm. Free. Reserve https://lakeshorearts.ca/desired-paths

No materials are needed for this workshop, but participants will need a computer and access to the internet.