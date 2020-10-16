Art of the Start: Commercial Strategy – November 11th

NOW MagazineAll EventsArt of the Start: Commercial Strategy – November 11th

Do you want to generate income with your art? Are you a creative entrepreneur that wants to start your own business? In this workshop, you will learn various ways your creative businesses can develop a commercial offering to consumers and sustainable business models!

Learning Outcomes:

1.       Creative business model basics

2.       How to price your product & services to generate profit sustainably

3.       Frameworks to test and explore the viability of potential revenue streams

4.       What to look for in partnerships to maximize the value for your business

CLICK THE LINK TO SIGN UP: https://artscapedanielslaunchpad.spaces.nexudus.com/events/1386442161/the-art-of-the-start?portal&

 

2020-11-11 @ 04:00 PM to
2020-11-11 @ 05:30 PM
 

Online Event
 

Class or Workshop
 

Art

