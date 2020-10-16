Art of the Start: Content Strategy – November 18th

NOW MagazineAll EventsArt of the Start: Content Strategy – November 18th

Do you know how to create impactful content to tell you brand story and connect with your audience?

In this workshop, you will learn the frameworks and tools to help tell your story and connect with target audiences through creative content!

Learning Outcomes:

1.       Content strategies used by leading creative agencies and brands

2.      Case Studies of best-performing brands operating in creative categories

3.      Tools + Techniques used to create and share content at scale

4.      Templates to develop an easy to maintain a content strategy that scales with your business

CLICK THE LINK TO SIGN UP: https://artscapedanielslaunchpad.spaces.nexudus.com/events/1386442159/the-art-of-the-start?portal&

 

Date And Time

2020-11-18 @ 04:00 AM to
2020-11-18 @ 05:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Class or Workshop
 

Event Category

Art
 

Registration End Date

2020-11-18

Event Tags

