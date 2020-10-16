Art of the Start: E-Commerce – November 25th

Do you want to grow your business during this pandemic? Covid-19 negatively impacted many businesses but shifting your focus towards E-Commerce is a step towards success! In this workshop you will learn the platforms, approaches and tools available for creative entrepreneurs to sell your products and services online!

1. Platforms: Shopify, WooCommerce, Squarespace, which one you should use based on the needs of your business

2. How to collect consumer data to reconnect with and convert potential customers

3. Plug-ins and tools to help manage your online store

4. Strategies and tactics to convert your followers into customers

