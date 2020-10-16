Art of the Start: E-Commerce – November 25th

NOW MagazineAll EventsArt of the Start: E-Commerce – November 25th

Do you want to grow your business during this pandemic? Covid-19 negatively impacted many businesses but shifting your focus towards E-Commerce is a step towards success! In this workshop you will learn the platforms, approaches and tools available for creative entrepreneurs to sell your products and services online!

🚨Learning Outcomes🚨

1.       Platforms: Shopify, WooCommerce, Squarespace, which one you should use based on the needs of your business

2.       How to collect consumer data to reconnect with and convert potential customers

3.       Plug-ins and tools to help manage your online store

4.       Strategies and tactics to convert your followers into customers

🚨CLICK THE LINK TO SIGN UP🚨 https://artscapedanielslaunchpad.spaces.nexudus.com/events/1386442160/the-art-of-the-start?portal&

Date And Time

2020-11-25 @ 04:00 PM to
2020-11-25 @ 05:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Class or Workshop
 

Event Category

Art
 

Registration End Date

2020-11-25

Event Tags

