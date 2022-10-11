This class will also touch on other types of impact play such as flogging and caning, as well as power exchange role play, romance, and Dominant/Submissive techniques.

Novices, old hands, tops, bottoms, couples, men, women, and queers of all identities and orientations are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Tina Horn hosts and produces the long-running kink podcast Why Are People Into That?!. She is also the creator and writer of the sci-fi sex-rebel comic book series SfSx (Safe Sex). Her reporting on sexual subcultures and politics has appeared in Rolling Stone, Playboy, Hazlitt, Glamour, Jezebel and elsewhere; she is the author of two nonfiction books (one here!) and has contributed to numerous anthologies. Tina has lectured on sex worker politics and queer BDSM identities at universities and community centers all over North America, and works as an on-set consultant for theater and television including the dominatrix scenes of Pose. She is a LAMBDA Literary Fellow, an AVN nominee, and the recipient of two Feminist Porn Awards. You can follower her on Twitter and Instagram @TinaHornsAss

This is an Online workshop link below

https://goodforher.com/products/bottoms-up-the-art-of-spanking-online-workshop?start=2022-11-01T00:00&select=2022-11-10T19:00