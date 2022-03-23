The Italian Chamber of Commerce of Ontario Canada invites you to “Buonissimo presents: Chef Massimo Bottura – A Masterclass on True Italian Taste”.

Tree-Michelin Star Chef Massimo Bottura will be leading this exclusive masterclass on True Italian Taste focused on the use of authentic and certified products in Italian cuisine.

During an initial Q&A Chef Massimo will speak about the Mediterranean diet in connection with healthy eating, certified and authentic Italian products when cooking, and a special focus will be given to his project called Refettorio, which focuses on recovering surplus food in restaurants to create meals for the people in need.

Chef Massimo will be presenting one of his traditional dishes and answering some questions from viewers to round off the class.

Event presented by ICCO Canada in partnership with Mirabella Development Corporation.

Photo Credit: Marco Poderi