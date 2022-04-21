Readers' Choice 2021

Apr 21, 2022

CAGIS Virtual: Digestive Systems

CAGIS Virtual brings STEM into your home with fun, weekly, hands-on, live sessions for girls, nonbinary and gender nonconforming youth aged 7-16.

Join us on Saturday, April 30 to make digestive tract models, learn how the digestive system works, and discover why we hear borborygmi, the name of the sound your digestive system makes when gas, food, or liquid moves through the stomach and intestines.

This session will be led by STEM expert, Dr. Aze Wilson, a clinical gastroenterologist and an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Western University. https://girlsinscience.ca/cagis-virtual/

Sat, Apr 30th, 2022 @ 11:00 AM

Online Event

Class or Workshop

Virtual Event

