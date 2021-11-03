Chantal Gibson

- News
Reading by the author from How She Read as part of the Canadian Writers in Person Lecture Series.
Our lineups consist of a unique selection of emerging and established Canadian writers, whose writing explores a broad range of topics, and a variety of geographical and cultural landscapes. Featuring seasoned and emerging poets and fiction writers, the series highlights Canada’s ever-growing literary talent.
All readings are held Tuesdays from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time (US and Canada).
During 2021 and 2022, readings are available online and can be accessed according to the schedule. Zoom links will be made available a week before the reading.
Readings are free and open to members of the public and to members of the York community.
Time: November 9, 2021 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://yorku.zoom.us/j/98599420877?pwd=dlZvWGxLaFVTNW92dHRyTTU5alFqZz09
Meeting ID: 985 9942 0877
Passcode: 480062
Event Price - Free