Nov 3, 2021

Chantal Gibson

Reading by the author from How She Read as part of the Canadian Writers in Person Lecture Series.

Our lineups consist of a unique selection of emerging and established Canadian writers, whose writing explores a broad range of topics, and a variety of geographical and cultural landscapes. Featuring seasoned and emerging poets and fiction writers, the series highlights Canada’s ever-growing literary talent.

All readings are held Tuesdays from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time (US and Canada).

During 2021 and 2022, readings are available online and can be accessed according to the schedule. Zoom links will be made available a week before the reading.

Readings are free and open to members of the public and to members of the York community.

Time: November 9, 2021 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Event Price - Free

Date And Time
Tue, Nov 9th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM
to 09:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Books

