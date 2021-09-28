Cultural Support Circle for Trans and Two-Spirit GCHAT with GEMS

Virtual Cultural support Circle Trans and Two-Spirit folx GCHAT with GEMS. This is a welcoming and compassionate space for all our Black-Identifying 2SLGBTQ+ communities. We discuss a new topic each work related to our cultural identity. All are welcomed including our amazing Allies.

We always encourage you to ask yourself – What beautiful Gem are you?

Here is the link:

https://zoom.us/j/97749543219?pwd=enNsR2RlRnJhWkhpeG5GSzF4eWtLUT09

Meeting ID: 977 4954 3219 Passcode: 350006

Dial by your location: +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston) +1 646 558 8656 US (New York) +1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose) +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC) +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) +1 647 374 4685 Canada +1 647 558 0588 Canada +1 778 907 2071 Canada +1 204 272 7920 Canada +1 438 809 7799 Canada +1 587 328 1099 Canada

Meeting ID: 977 4954 3219 Passcode: 350006

Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/ab7cEev5BR

Call us at Telephone: 416-518-4824 for more information.

*** WARNING: NO AUDIO OR VISUAL RECORDING PERMITTED. NO RECORDING OF ANY KIND IS PERMITTED. NO SCREENSHOTS PERMITTED**