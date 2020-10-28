Dare2 TikTok

Want to know what all the hype is about over the latest social media app TikTok? Come hang in Gen Z’s newest favourite viral space and support LGBT YouthLine while you’re there. Learn how to TikTok in this #Dare2TikTok workshop. Nov 3 at 6:30 pm.

LGBT Youth Line is a non-profit providing peer support services to 2SLGBTQ+ youth across Ontario. This workshop is part of our latest fundraiser series – #Dare2.

For more information: https://www.youthline.ca/get-support/events/dare2/