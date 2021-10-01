Democratizing Mushroom Cultivation

The Visual Arts Centre of Clarington is pleased to present the next iteration of our ongoing Loft Space project, Public Space, with a participatory installation by Sahar Te featuring Tosca Terán. Terán invites the public to participate in learning how to grow your own mushrooms with household items. Oct 8 at 7 pm. Free. Register online.

Community members and the general public are invited to contribute to Te’s larger project which will see the Loft space transformed into a growing Oyster mushroom incubator. In this workshop, Terán will introduce participants to the fantastic potential of mycelium for collaboration at the intersection of art and science. Participants will learn how to cultivate mycelium affordably towards use as a bio-material and/or food, while also having the option to add towards the project’s larger site-specific installation of edible, free, and takeable Oyster mushrooms until November 7.