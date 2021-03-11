Designing Visions: A Virtual Floral Workshop with Paraluman Flora

In celebration of International Women’s month Join us for a Virtual Dried Floral Workshop presented by mimp x Paraluman Flora!

In this workshop, we will be reflecting with Kim, founder of Paraluman Flora, as she guides our community in designing our very own dried floral vase arrangement.

With a purchase of a ticket to our workshop, each attendee will receive their own package to participate, including: a vase, dried florals, cookies from Kwento Cakes, a copy of Mimp Magazine, reflection prompt materials, and more secret goodies to spend your Saturday morning with us (all safely delivered to your door!