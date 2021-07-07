Toronto SketchFest Disability In Comedy online Workshop with disabled writer, performer, and producer Ophira Calof who will guide attendees through common tropes and ableist language in comedic content. Ophira will introduce new perspectives and best practices for those who wish to make their comedy writing and performance more accessible. By examining different models of disability and accessibility, attendees will leave this workshop with a better understanding of existing tropes and how to identify them. Jul 15 at 4:30 pm. $15. https://torontosketchfest.secure.force.com/ticket/#/instances/a0F3o00000pRkzoEAC