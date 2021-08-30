COVID-19

Educational Sessions hosted by the Aga Khan Museum Curators

Join the Aga Khan Museum for a series of educational sessions hosted by Museum Curators. Each session will feature different elements.

Aug 30, 2021

Each session will feature different elements of the Museum’s current showcase, including a virtual guide tour of the Museum, the ideas around the creation of State of Play, an insider’s view into the preservation, documentation and presentation of objects as well as a discussion around the importance of books as a gateway into history.

– September 1: Welcome to the Aga Khan Museum!
– September 29: State of Play
– October 13: Museum Collection: Music and Sound Rotation
– November 24: Hidden Stories: Books Along the Silk Roads
 

Wed, Sep 1st, 2021 @ 10:00 AM
Wed, Nov 24th, 2021 to

Online Event

Class or Workshop

Community Events

Aga Khan Museum

