Educational Sessions hosted by the Aga Khan Museum Curators

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Join the Aga Khan Museum for a series of educational sessions hosted by Museum Curators. Each session will feature different elements.
Join the Aga Khan Museum for a series of educational sessions hosted by Museum Curators.
Each session will feature different elements of the Museum’s current showcase, including a virtual guide tour of the Museum, the ideas around the creation of State of Play, an insider’s view into the preservation, documentation and presentation of objects as well as a discussion around the importance of books as a gateway into history.
– September 1: Welcome to the Aga Khan Museum!
– September 29: State of Play
– October 13: Museum Collection: Music and Sound Rotation
– November 24: Hidden Stories: Books Along the Silk Roads
Venue Name - Aga Khan Museum
Event Price - FREE