Elena’s Club Finance: Investing In Your Future

2020 was marked with unexpected changes and unpredictable events. We saw the biggest market contraction and recovery on record. Looking ahead to 2021, we want to make sure we are prepared.

Elena’s Club is teaming up with Paper and Coin Financial Coach Cindy Marques to make sense of the markets and learn how to make the right investments. Join us on March 31st from 7 to 8 PM to set ourselves up for success – investing in our futures. Elena’s Club is a collective geared towards making education more accessible and fun for women and women identifying folks.

Giving Back In Support of Margaret’s

We’re offering this course for free, but instead of paying a ticket price we encourage you to make a donation at the following link: https://bit.ly/SupportMargarets

A recommended donation amount is $25 for this course, but we recognize that many of our own communities may be facing uncertain financial situations of their own. If you are not able to make a donation right now, please consider making one in the future, or encouraging your social network to contribute.