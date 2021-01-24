Elevate by Divine x Design

Sunday February 7th, 14th, 21st 2021

11am-12:30pm EST

$55 – 3 days / $18 – per day

In this 3 day workshop, we will be actively working towards recalibrating to our most inner self. Through guided meditation, breath work and akhanda yoga, Natalia will facilitate the opportunity for you to feel grounded, centred and in tune with your Self.

In conjunction and in harmony with our movement and breath, Evan will lead us through creative journaling with shorter to longer prompts that encourage us to delve deeper into ourSelves. Combining written word with simple to expressive drawing, we will explore ways to express our inner self as unique to each individual.

Please come prepared with the following:

A quiet space for yourself

Yoga mat

Bottle of water or tea

Journal or sketchbook

Pencil and eraser

Any colouring media of your choice: colouring pencils, pastels and watercolours are recommended

DxD is an inclusive community of women. We understand if there are financial constraints. Therefore, we kindly offer partial scholarships to any of our events as well as a no-cost option to an event in exchange for a good deed for DxD or your local community. Please inquire with us directly.