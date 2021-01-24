Elevate by Divine x Design

Sunday February 7th, 14th, 21st 2021
11am-12:30pm EST
$55 – 3 days / $18 – per day
In this 3 day workshop, we will be actively working towards recalibrating to our most inner self. Through guided meditation, breath work and akhanda yoga, Natalia will facilitate the opportunity for you to feel grounded, centred and in tune with your Self.
In conjunction and in harmony with our movement and breath, Evan will lead us through creative journaling with shorter to longer prompts that encourage us to delve deeper into ourSelves. Combining written word with simple to expressive drawing, we will explore ways to express our inner self as unique to each individual.
Please come prepared with the following:
A quiet space for yourself
Yoga mat
Bottle of water or tea
Journal or sketchbook
Pencil and eraser
Any colouring media of your choice: colouring pencils, pastels and watercolours are recommended
DxD is an inclusive community of women. We understand if there are financial constraints. Therefore, we kindly offer partial scholarships to any of our events as well as a no-cost option to an event in exchange for a good deed for DxD or your local community. Please inquire with us directly.
Comments are Closed.